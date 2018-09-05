Peach Kings: Under new management

By Mike Williscraft

In the hockey world, players change hands on an almost daily basis, but it is not every day ownership of a hockey club changes hands.

Last week, the new ownership group of the Grimsby Peach Kings Jr. C hockey club formally introduced themselves.

The group consists of Doug Reynolds, Richard Startek, Simon Duong, Scott Cundell, Ryan Christie, Matt Giffen, Curtis Fielding, Jason Jacobs and Andrew Leistner.

Key to the whole changeover, said new Peach King president Simon Duong, is that the on-ice team and support system will change very little, including long-time, popular coach Dave Brownridge behind the bench.

Dan Nielson, who was part of the previous ownership group with Brownridge and Don Kilgallen, will also stay on as general manager taking care of team management and scheduling.

For the new group, it is all about the little things.

“We’re all professionals in what we do, so we know how things should be done,” said Duong.

Whether it’s more activities at games, between periods or a skills competition we want to have things for the whole family.”

And with that wider draw, the ownership team wants to expand community awareness in general. To achieve that, events like the Friday, Sept. 14 ceremony for Doug Nickerson – as part of the home opener – will be part of the plan. Local musician Josh Coulter will rock a two-hour tailgate kick-off as part of the fun.