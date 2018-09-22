Cheryl Ganann, West Lincoln, Ward 3

I am Cheryl Ganann and I am hoping to be re­elected as West Lincoln Ward 3 Councillor!

I am a Ward 3 resident and retired Elementary School teacher. Married to John, we have 2

married children, Sean and Rebecca, and 4 granddaughters.

Always active in the community, I have chaired the Ward 3 Recreation Committee, assisted

the Smithville Agricultural Society, with children’s programmes including the Pet Show and

Niagara North Dairy Farmers Ice Cream event, instructed young mothers in “Kitchen Table

Literacy”, volunteered with Canadian Blood Services and helped many children improve their

reading skills.

As a Director of the Smithville Lions Club, I helped to establish the “most needed”

list of grocery items and worked numerous food drives and BBQs to support West Lincoln

Community Care.

On the Board of West Lincoln Community Care since 2007, I remain involved

in fundraising efforts including the October Fundraising Dinner.

An appointed member since 1989, since being elected in 2016, I serve as Council Liaison

and Vice­chair of the West LIncoln Public Library Board. I am Vice­Chair of the Planning,

Environmental and Building Committee and Chair of West LIncoln’s Age­Friendly Advisory

Committee.

Now members of West LIncoln’s Kiwanis Club¬ John and I remain avid supporters of local

church and community events!

Ward 3 contains both urban and rural residents. Without minimizing concerns regarding the

condition of, and vehicle speeds, on local roads or over­all tax spending, the issue of accepting,

yet controlling, the growth of our community is a major concern. How we grow, where we grow

and what we want to look like are major decisions to be made by a strong council, obligated to

carefully examining future needs, while maintaining community roots.

It is always wise to reflect on the past and look to the future through proactive long­-range planning!

Using the growth policy guidelines provided by our Provincial and Regional governments and then fitting into that

framework, the wants and needs of our own municipality, is not easy. There are many “growth

requirements” that must be followed that don’t appear to “fit” our rural/urban-­mix community!

Growth­-connected also, is the need for downtown revitalization! Work is being done to

improve the downtown core, however the ability of young mothers and children, senior citizens

and those with disabilities to safely cross Highway 20 requires attention!

Trying to cross to our new Recreation Facility, from the Legion Villas or to the “Plaza” area are now, almost impossible

due to the volume and speed of the traffic¡ This next Council will need to work very closely with

the Region to ensure pedestrian¯bicyclists’ safety.

As the old Fairgrounds becomes our Community Hub, I support the ­ “something for every

age” mandate and feel strongly that with this project nearing completion, we must now give

consideration to ensuring appropriate programming for all. The Public Library, Recreation

Department and volunteer programme providers will all need to be encouraged to work closely

together to provide a cost­saving method to provide suitable age­specific and¯or

intergenerational programming.