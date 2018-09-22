Cheryl Ganann, West Lincoln, Ward 3

I am Cheryl Ganann and I am hoping to be reelected as West Lincoln Ward 3 Councillor!
I am a Ward 3 resident and retired Elementary School teacher. Married to John, we have 2
married children, Sean and Rebecca, and 4 granddaughters.
Always active in the community, I have chaired the Ward 3 Recreation Committee, assisted
the Smithville Agricultural Society, with children’s programmes including the Pet Show and
Niagara North Dairy Farmers Ice Cream event, instructed young mothers in “Kitchen Table
Literacy”, volunteered with Canadian Blood Services and helped many children improve their
reading skills.
As a Director of the Smithville Lions Club, I helped to establish the “most needed”
list of grocery items and worked numerous food drives and BBQs to support West Lincoln
Community Care.
On the Board of West Lincoln Community Care since 2007, I remain involved
in fundraising efforts including the October Fundraising Dinner.
An appointed member since 1989, since being elected in 2016, I serve as Council Liaison
and Vicechair of the West LIncoln Public Library Board. I am ViceChair of the Planning,
Environmental and Building Committee and Chair of West LIncoln’s AgeFriendly Advisory
Committee.
Now members of West LIncoln’s Kiwanis Club¬ John and I remain avid supporters of local
church and community events!
Ward 3 contains both urban and rural residents. Without minimizing concerns regarding the
condition of, and vehicle speeds, on local roads or overall tax spending, the issue of accepting,
yet controlling, the growth of our community is a major concern. How we grow, where we grow
and what we want to look like are major decisions to be made by a strong council, obligated to
carefully examining future needs, while maintaining community roots.
It is always wise to reflect on the past and look to the future through proactive long-range planning!
Using the growth policy guidelines provided by our Provincial and Regional governments and then fitting into that
framework, the wants and needs of our own municipality, is not easy. There are many “growth
requirements” that must be followed that don’t appear to “fit” our rural/urban-mix community!
Growth-connected also, is the need for downtown revitalization! Work is being done to
improve the downtown core, however the ability of young mothers and children, senior citizens
and those with disabilities to safely cross Highway 20 requires attention!
Trying to cross to our new Recreation Facility, from the Legion Villas or to the “Plaza” area are now, almost impossible
due to the volume and speed of the traffic¡ This next Council will need to work very closely with
the Region to ensure pedestrian¯bicyclists’ safety.
As the old Fairgrounds becomes our Community Hub, I support the “something for every
age” mandate and feel strongly that with this project nearing completion, we must now give
consideration to ensuring appropriate programming for all. The Public Library, Recreation
Department and volunteer programme providers will all need to be encouraged to work closely
together to provide a costsaving method to provide suitable agespecific and¯or
intergenerational programming.