Dave Wilson, Grimsby, Ward 1

My name is Dave Wilson and I am running to be re-elected as one of your two Aldermen to be elected in Ward One Grimsby.

MY BACKGROUND

I have a background of Community and Political involvement. I have always been involved in some way helping in the community except at a time when a tragic car accident took the life of my wife and fifteen year old daughter.

I was then fortunate to meet and marry Jennifer a registered nurse. We and our family have lived in Grimsby for 22 years.

We believe in strong family values and love living in Grimsby.

MY AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

1. KEEP the residents of Ward One informed with the mailing of a periodic newsletter

2 MAINTAIN Grimsby’s small town atmosphere and historical culture

3. COMMITTED to a safe community

4. COMMITTED to supporting high quality services that are efficient re: Policing, Fire and Ambulance, snow removal etc

5. IMPROVE the access in and around Grimsby with our own affordable Transit system

6. ENCOURAGE more activities that involve all our Grimsby youth

7. COMMITTED to holding the tax line and if necessary only reasonable tax increases if required to maintain essential services

8. CONTINUE to encourage waterfront accessibility and economic growth

MY EXPERIENCE

I BELIEVE MY EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE WOULD BE AN ASSET IN DEALING WITH ANY ISSUES IN COUNCIL

– Eighteen years as Grimsby Alderman in Ward 1

– Experience as Deputy Mayor of Grimsby

– Presently Chair of Recreation with experience on Planning, Finance and Administration, Public Works, Grimsby Power Board, Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board

– Past experience working the the West Niagara Family Centre, as a representative on a neighbourhood school and as a member of the Library/Art Fundraising committees

– Formerly a President of both the Lion’s Club and a unit of the Canadian Cancer Society

– Past Citizen of the Year

– Ten years in business as a Human Resource Supervisor, Buyer and Production Planner

– Experience as a Co-op/Business Educator with a B.A. in Commerce and Sociology

– Vice Chairman of a Non-Profit Housing Corporation

Elect a person with community, business and political experience, and the enthusiasm to work with you and for you.

I WANT YOUR CONCERNS TO BE MY CONCERNS AND WOULD APPRECIATE YOUR SUPPORT ON OCTOBER 22, 2018 AS ONE OF YOUR TWO ELECTED ALDERMAN YOU VOTE FOR.

Any questions, call 905 309-0905 or email me at d.wilson_election@hotmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Dave_Wilson5

In closing Grimsby is a great place to live and I am proud to be part of this community. Recently in the newspaper Grimsby was chosen the TOP place to live in Niagara. Released July 31, the Town of Grimsby came in at No. 83 out of a possible 415 Canadian communities to live in.