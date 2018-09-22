Nicholas Beaudin, West Lincoln, Ward 3

West Lincoln has felt the wind of change and has come to a crossroad. What happens next is up to you. You, the residents of West Lincoln have to choose whether to make a U-turn and go back to the old way of how things were done, which is no longer sustainable for our community, or to go forward, working towards a prosperous future. What does this mean for all of us? This means that the times of change are already upon us, the time for changing the existed political landscape of our municipality is here. Nowadays, there is a tendency to consider politics as a show business for unfair and ugly people. However, I am going to convince you that this trend is finished with, and that as a new generation politician I will establish our politics in our municipality to work with trust, accountability, and respect. Primarily, I would like to underline that if I become your elected official, there are some important things that I will do to ensure that the residents of West Lincoln get all of their needs fulfilled on a daily basis.

First and foremost, I plan to provide new legislation that will encourage the regulation of safe and sustainable development of our municipality, not only to assure meeting of the needs today, but to meet the needs of the future as well. In particular, it will be useful to establish a new commercial and industrial sector, that would create a bigger tax base, allowing the township to offer more services, no longer at the homeowner’s expense. Secondly, the economy of our town is something that should be the central theme of all the candidate’s platform. I know it is in mine. I promise to make significant changes toward economic prosperity. Economic development has always been in the minds of a majority of us. Correspondingly, I propose to promote different new businesses, open areas, and new dynamic residential areas to bring the township to life. Further, with the creation of new tax base’s the possibility of lowering taxes rises.

Finally, if I am elected, you can be sure that my campaign position is stable. Moreover, I assure all of you that your concerns and issues will be adequately addressed. If the previously mentioned position is your ambition to our municipality, you will make the right choice and elect the reliable, fair and determined future leader of West Lincoln.