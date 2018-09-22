William Reilly, West Lincoln, Ward 3

Born and raised in the Niagara Region, this community is not just where I live, but it is also my home. It’s where I grew up, it’s where I fell in love and married my high school sweetheart, it’s where I raise my family, it’s where I work, and it’s where I play. Being Councillor will mean more to me than just a job, it will be a way for me to give back to a community that has given me so much already. I’m a family man that is hard-working, devoted, and goal-driven. As a successful entrepreneur of more than 12 years, I understand the importance of prioritizing, meeting deadlines, and being prompt to respond to people. I have the ability to problem solve and trouble shoot under pressure. If lucky enough to be elected as councillor, I know I can make a difference and do what’s in the best interest of this great community! I may not always have the answers to everything, but what I can promise you is that I will challenge old ways of thinking, and embrace new ideas and concepts to ensure West Lincoln continues to be the best place to live!

Running for council wasn’t an easy choice for me. But my growing concerns about public safety and growth elements of our community were in my opinion falling on deaf’s ears and so I decided that if I wanted change that I’d needed to get in there myself.

I’ve always wanted to get into politics but always thought I needed to be older. At 35 years old, I’m a successful entrepreneur, and a family man. Active member in parent council, as well as youth sports. I’m goal driven and motivated. I’m out spoken and I’m determined and I’m not one to stand by and watch a train-wreck happen without helping. I want you to know if you should vote for me I’ll be there for you. I will do everything within my ability to make your voice heard, and to have you know that this is a job I will not take for granted. At the end of the day I want to be able to look at my children and wife and know that I gave everything I could for this community that has already given me so much more than I can thank it for.