A trip back in time Saturday

A free sample of local maple syrup taffy rolled on ice is just one of the sweet treats in store this Saturday at the 52nd annual Pioneer Day.

This year’s event will be held at the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre in Beamsville. Along with familiar sights and sounds, steam engines and the blacksmith’s iron, there will be delicious food and lots for kids to experience.

“This is the 52nd Pioneer Day and we’re still at our temporary site in Beamsville. The event will be held on the grounds of the museum and the First Baptist Church on Beam St.,” said Sylvia Beben, Jordan Historical Museum events and programming facilitator.

Admission is free and Beam St. will be closed off. There is free parking and shuttle service provided by uLinc from the Beamsville District Secondary School.

“We have some new attractions. A kids’ zone will be set up with pumpkin painting, potato sack racing and the J-K Ranch Travelling Farm Petting Zoo,” Beben said.

New this year, White Maple Farms will be cooking down maple syrup in big kettles and rolling the taffy onto ice treats for all to sample.

The 6th New York Calvary re-enactors will put on a show and the Victorian Dance Society will be there in full dress regalia.

Grand Oak Culinary Market is the food vendor and will be cooking up savoury and sweet treats.

There will also be the tried and true pioneer traditions with candle dipping, apple cider and apple butter making demonstrations, and heritage arts and crafts.

“While the site is different this year the same pioneer spirit will be there and we have lots of familiar faces including Jim Bucknall and his steam engine,” Beben said.

It’s the community spirit that comes together and seeing old friends that makes Pioneer Day a success each year. Parents who brought their children, are now bringing their grandchildren.

“It’s just really fun to see all the people. It’s part of the fabric of he community, celebrating the families that settled in the area,” Beben said. “I think it’s as much a celebration of the history of people and it shows the continuation of tradition.”