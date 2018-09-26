NewsNow Niagara e-edition: September 20 2018  – View Interactive PDF

It’s Hat Trick Hockey time!!

  • Posted: September 26th 2018
  • Category: News

Hat Trick Hockey contest

We are locked and loaded for another season of the longest running contest in Niagara West – Hat Trick Hockey.

A trip to a 2018-2019 playoff game is up for grabs, courtesy of Grand Prize sponsor Grimsby Ford. As well, second and third place prizes are supplied by Giant Tiger Grimsby and weekly random prizes are offered by McDonald’s Grimsby, Teddy’s, Cole’s Florist & Tim Hortons Grimsby.

Hockey fans take note: the Early Bird prize is one any fan will want – four tickets to pre-season Stanley Cup favourite Toronto Maple Leafs vs last year’s western conference finalist Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Oct 27.

Check NewsNow for more details. The deadline for the Early Bird component is Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

The deadline for entries to the Hat Trick contest is Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

