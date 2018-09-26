Upcoming all-candidates meetings

While Ward 4’s meeting was Tuesday, Ward 2 will have its meeting tonight, Thursday, Sept 27, at the Livingston Activity Centre.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 a discussion of Niagara Region and Town issues will be facilitated by Niagara Falls Review reporter Grant LaFleche.

This format was necessitated with mayoral and regional councillor candidates Steve Berry and Tony Quirk declining invitations. Mayoral candidate Jeff Jordan and regional councillor candidate Wayne Fertich will be in attendance.

Ward 1’s meeting goes the next night and wraps up the series at Grimsby Legion.

All meetings run from 7-9 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. each evening.