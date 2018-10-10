History of trains pulls into historical society meeting

It will be full steam ahead when attendees at Grimsby Historical Society’s Oct. 17 meeting hear Ken Jones’s presention regarding the Niagara Railway Museum.

Jones, President of the Niagara Railway Museum, will introduce meeting-goers to the museum, its collection and its future.

The museum is located in the former Canadian National Fort Erie diesel shop built in the early 1950’s,

It’s mandate is to preserve and promote the railway heritage of the Niagara Region. The museum began in 1994 with an assortment of railroad paperwork and photographs.

It has acquired a significant collection of railway equipment from many railyards including track motorcars, a crane, lorries, mechanical equipment and models of the various bridges of Niagara Falls.

In 2006 the museum acquired the last remaining steam locomotive from the Hydro Electric Power Commission’s Sir Adam Beck Generating Station.

The meeting will be held in the Carnegie Building on Adelaide Street in Grimsby on Wed., Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.