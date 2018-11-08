Grimsby, Smithville need Santa Claus parade helpers

The Grimsby and Smithville Santa Claus parades are quickly approaching and both are in need of volunteers to help the events run smoothly.

The Smithville parade runs Saturday, Nov. 24 starting at 2 p.m. at the Smithville Arena before making its way downtown.

Event chair Dave Willis said anyone who wants to help – or those who want to enter a float for the “Christmas Songs” theme event – can call him at 905-957-7577.

The Grimsby Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 and it begins at 5:15 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Morning, and plans are well underway.

The Grimsby committee is looking for youth volunteers to help carry banners and dress in costume. All high school students are welcome to apply, and the time can be used for volunteer service hours.

The committee is also looking for adult (18 yrs+) traffic marshals. The traffic marshals are located along the parade route, and they help communicate the road closure areas. Many of the locations are along the parade route, so you can still enjoy the parade with your family.

Those willing to help out this long running community event, please contact Trevor Ruzylo at 905-945-1288 or truzylo@grimsby.ca