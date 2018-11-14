End of the road for Evan’s Ride

By MikeWilliscraft

Newsnow

After 10 years, Evan’s Ride has reached the end of the road.

It was a difficult decision, said Evan Sheldrake’s father, Len, who has invested a decade getting the event from an idea to a highly successful fundraiser.

“The Ride was certainly growing to the point that it was becoming increasingly difficult for myself and the remaining members of Autism Community to handle. I approached our local Special Olympics organization and they felt it was too much work to take on. As of yesterday, Community Living, has turned down the opportunity to take on the Ride as well,” said Sheldrake.

“It’s been a wonderful 10 years and hopefully it served its purpose of raising a greater awareness and some relief for those families who couldn’t afford complete funding in need of support and services in Niagara.

The annual June event hosted in Smithville will go out on top of its game. This past June more than 60 riders helped generate more than $20,000 which all went to support the Autism Community in West Niagara.

“Evan’s Ride truly was a beautiful ride and I am so very proud of what it meant to so many and how it helped those in need,” said Len, in adding thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors who made it happen. “Thank you all again for a wonderful job. Well done!”