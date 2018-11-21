NewsNow Niagara e-edition: November 15 2018  – View Interactive PDF

Hall of Famer touches down at Teddy’s

 

Fergie Jenkins, Teddys, autographs

Hall of famer Fergie  Jenkins and former major leaguers Bill “Spaceman” Lee and Blue Jay Kelly Gruber will be hanging out at Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

The event will help raise funds for Foundation of Resources for Teens (FORT) and Grimsby Benevolent Fund’s Hamper Program. All funds from autographs will be divided between the two organizations.

The only Canadian in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jenkins, a talented athlete and benevolent man returns to his second adopted home, Grimsby.

“It has been a while since Fergie has had an opportunity to do an event in Grimsby and this date worked out.

He is a big supporter of the food bank and loves to support a great youth organization like FORT,” said Carl Kovacs of the Fergie Jenkins Foundation.

