Breakfast with the Santa

West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary will host breakfast with Santa this Saturday – Dec. 8 – at 8 a.m. at the Peach King Centre.
Tickets are $5pp or $20 for a family of five. The popular Santa’s Closet will be part of the fun.
West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary will host breakfast with Santa this Saturday – Dec. 8 – at 8 a.m. at the Peach King Centre.
Tickets are $5pp or $20 for a family of five. The popular Santa’s Closet will be part of the fun.
Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription
Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.