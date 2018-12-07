NewsNow Niagara e-edition: Decembe 2018  – View Interactive PDF

Breakfast with the Santa

  • Posted: December 7th 2018
  • Category: Featured

Santa Claus, Grimsby Parade, WLM Auxiliary

West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary will host breakfast with Santa this Saturday – Dec. 8 –  at 8 a.m. at the Peach King Centre.

Tickets are $5pp or $20 for a family of five. The popular Santa’s Closet will be part of the fun.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details