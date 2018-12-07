NPCA appoints Lisa McManus interim CAO

Lisa McManus has been appointed as theNiagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer/Secretary-Treasurer.

McManus brings over 16 years of experience in public administration, which will provide the organization with the desired leadership to implement the Auditor General’s recommendations.

It is anticipated in early 2019 a newly appointed NPCA Board will begin a comprehensive process of recruiting a permanent CAO.

“This organization has been under an incredible amount of scrutiny over the past few years, which has had a deep effect on our culture,” said McManus.

“With the recent tabling of the Auditor General’s report, we must continue to move the organization forward by implementing the recommendations within that document and advancing the 2018-2021 Strategic Plan. We do such important work here, and we are poised and ready to get back to doing the great work that the Conservation Authorities Act empowers us to do.”

The NPCA is currently implementing its 2018-2021 Strategic Plan, which has four areas of focus: evidence-based watershed resource management, rebuilding the tree canopy, forging corridors and creating parks, and sustainable asset management.