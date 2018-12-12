Miracle on King set for Saturday, Dec 15

The 14th annual Miracle on King Street is happening Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at its new location – Providence Church.

The family friendly event has something for everyone.

Activities include pictures with Santa, horse and carriage rides, a charity poinsettia sale, live music, an online auction and much more.

Proceeds will support Community Care of West Niagara.

This is the first year that the Miracle of King Street will be held at Providence Church. The new location is at 4845 King St., just east of downtown Beamsville.

Those interested in going can check out www.moks.ca for more information on the event.