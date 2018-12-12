NewsNow Niagara e-edition: December 13 2018  – View Interactive PDF

Miracle on King set for Saturday, Dec 15

  • Posted: December 12th 2018
  • Category: News

Miracle on King, Saturday, December 15

The 14th annual  Miracle on King Street is happening Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at its new location – Providence Church.

The family friendly event has something for everyone.

Activities include pictures with Santa, horse and carriage rides, a charity poinsettia sale, live music, an online auction and much more.

Proceeds will support Community Care of West  Niagara.

This is the first year that the Miracle of King Street will be held at Providence Church. The  new location is at 4845 King St., just east of downtown Beamsville.

Those interested in going can check out www.moks.ca for more information on the event.

