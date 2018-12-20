Forestview Christmas services set

Forestview Church at 132 Lake St. in Grimsby has its Christmas services set for Dec. 23 and 24.
The Sunday, Dec. 23 services will start at 11 a.m., while a Christmas Eve service is planned for 7 p.m. Monday night.
