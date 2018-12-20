NewsNow Niagara e-edition: December 13 2018  – View Interactive PDF

Forestview Christmas services set

Forestview Church

Forestview Church at 132 Lake St. in Grimsby has its Christmas services set for Dec. 23 and 24.

The Sunday, Dec. 23 services will start at 11 a.m., while a Christmas Eve service is planned for 7 p.m. Monday night.

 

