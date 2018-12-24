Merry Christmas thanks to good samaritan

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

It will be a Merry Christmas for Beamsville’s Gee Family after the quick action and decisive care of a good samaritan and local veterinarian.

Jamie Gee said his family’s dog was struck on William Street in Beamsville around 5:30 p.m. late last month.

“Many drove by choosing not to get involved, however, one good man stopped and was able to wrap up Cash in something to keep him warm before taking him to the nearest vet,” said Gee.

“Cash was described as being in very bad shape. His eyes were rolled back in his head and he had hypothermia.”

While this was unknowingly going on, Gee was scouring the neighbourhood for their family pet.

“I looked for Cash some five hours and was in the process of blanketing Beamsville with posters asking for the whereabouts of the dog when my wife posted a message on social media asking for assistance,” Gee said.

“Within one minute, literally, she got a response from a local social media group explaining that Robin Farnham of Temple of The Dog had posted a picture of a dog that fit the description of Cash.”

With that connection made, the Gees knew in short order that Cash was in the care of Dr. Hugh Stevenson at Hillview Veterinary Clinic.

A neighbour, who Jamie only knows as Brian, who lives on William Street was the hero of the hour and the Gee Family greatly appreciates his efforts.

“We have had Cash since he was a puppy. He is the proud big brother of Maxx, age three, and Logan, age 8,” said Jamie.

“We are extremely grateful to Brian, who took the time to save our dog’s life. By taking his time to care for an animal really saved our family from heartbreak during this Christmas season.”

As well, Jamie thanks Dr. Stevenson and Robin Farnham for playing their parts in their Christmas saga with a happy ending.