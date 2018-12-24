Serious injuries in West Lincoln home invasion

A suspect was shot at a home invasion incident in West Lincoln Friday afternoon.

Just after noon on Friday Dec. 21, Niagara Regional Police officers from 8 District (Grimsby) responded to a home on Anastasia Boulevard in Smithville for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they had an interaction with a male and that male was subsequently shot by police outside the home.

Two persons were located inside the home, both in critical condition. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation by the province’s Special Investigations Unit and the Niagara Regional Police Service will not be providing any further details relating to the shooting.

The Niagara Regional Police Service commenced its own investigation into the occurrence at the Anastasia Blvd residence. It is being led by the Homicide Unit and the scene is still being examined by the NRPS Forensic Services Unit.

Police have charged 46-year-old Alexander Jason Bates of Mississauga with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident. Bates remains in hospital and has been remanded in custody. Further charges against Bates are anticipated.

Both victims remain in hospital and are listed in stable condition. The names of the victims are not being released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.