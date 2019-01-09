New Years baby arrives

Baby Harper McCausland arrived at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital at 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing in at 6 lbs, 9 oz. to parents Grant McCausland and Shawna Holst.

Harper is child number two in the family to older sister Quinn, who was also born at WLMH.

The parents thanked all the staff for their efforts, in particular nurse Rene.

“Lastly, we would like to thank our families for being so supportive and loving. Our hearts have grown to a size we never imagined and we are excited about what the future brings for our beautiful family.”