People key to Stanpac success

Many know, especially in Smithville, of Stanpac’s ongoing success.

Anyone who has noticed the massive expansion it has recently undergone knows the business is getting bigger and that means more jobs.

While they are planning a career open house this weekend at the Smithville plant, the growth of the company is not limited to its West Lincoln operation.

“Stanpac recently acquired a coffee cup and food service packaging manufacturer in Totowa, New Jersey. Currently its focus is serving the New York City and east coast markets but we are working hard to expand that footprint,” said Matt Witt, Stanpac’s co-president.

“We have an established sales office and distribution facility in Queretaro, Mexico that is servicing the Caribbean, Central and South American markets.”

While the company has a workforce of about 700 – with about 430 of those jobs in Smithville – more are on the way.

“We have added numerous pieces of equipment to our paper packaging facility on Spring Creek Road along with a 40,000 sq. ft. production supply warehouse. We also just completed a 110,000 sq. ft. warehouse and rail siding at our Stanpac INK facility on Industrial Park Road,” said Witt.

When asked what has helped with their success, Witt said the answer is simple, “Our people.”

But also part of the formula is Stanpac’s commitment to its community, said Andrew Witt, Stanpac’s other co-president. Both are sons of company founder Steve Witt.

“Everyone needs help sometimes.When you have the means to lend a hand, you should,” said Andrew.