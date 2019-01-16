GEI status report “highlights”

• The mandate and timeline of our study has been fast-tracked due to the critical financial condition of the company.
• Both projects, the co-generation and bio-digester projects, incurred substantial losses. Both capital and operational costs have been more than was envisioned.
• The biodigester became continuously operational August, 2017; this was 21 months after its commercial operation date of Nov. 25, 2015.
• Liabilities are now over $15 million. Plant and equipment costs were $12.3 million.
• The company is unable to make principal payments on the bank loan. The bank loan is guaranteed by the Town.
• The company has an operating loan, also referred to as an overdraft, of $300,000 and this is under constant pressure.
• The company has leased a number of assets. Payments are up to date; cash flow has been reduced and other suppliers are not being paid on a current basis.
• Some leased equipment has never been used.
• There is over $9.7 million borrowed from other companies in the hydro family.
• This amount will never be repaid.
• The German company that provided the design and equipment is still owed $468,000. There is doubt that this can be repaid from current operating cashflow.
• The plant runs, on average, at approximately 50 per cent capacity.
• There are outstanding MoECC orders and costs to comply are estimated at $300,000-$500,000.
• Accounting records, board minutes, personnel records and various governance documents are in various states of disarray.
• Outside directors’ fees to prior board members appear to have been paid to date.
• Disposal of agricultural sourced material (ASM) and non-agricultural sourced material (NASM) are the biggest operational issues in production.
• Workplace and safety issues are now being addressed.
• Site plan design has resulted in waterflow issues.
• A decommissioning plan has not been completed as required by the MoECC.
• Certification of the employees by the PWU will result in increased wage costs.
• In the next 3 months an infusion of cash from the Town will be needed of over $300,000 to keep the company operating.