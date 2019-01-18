Extreme cold weather alert for Sunday

​ An Extreme Cold Weather Alert will go into effect on on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, as temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C.

The Extreme Cold Weather Alert is intended to mobilize outreach workers and community agencies, recommend precautions for the general public during extreme cold weather, and offer information on the location of shelters and additional resources.

During extreme cold, those most at risk include: infants under one year of age , individuals 65 years of age or older, the homeless, outdoor workers , s port enthusiasts (skiers, ice skaters), people living in homes that are poorly insulated or without heat, and people living in homes without power (usually due to other weather-related events such as a winter storm) .

Cold-related injuries can be avoided by following these cold weather safety tips:

Cover exposed skin (exposed skin can become frostbitten in 30 seconds)

Wear a hat (up to 40 per cent of body heat loss can occur through the head)

Wear gloves or mittens, and a scarf to protect the chin, lips, and cheeks

Canadian Paediatric Society recommends keeping children indoors if the temperature falls below –25 Celsius, or if the wind chill is –28 Celsius or greater

Drink warm fluids – but not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages as they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly

Wear clothes in layers to include an inner layer, middle layer, and outer layer

Keep moving. Limit time sitting – stand up and move around.

Take shelter from the wind – this can reduce wind chill exposure

Use caution when shovelling snow especially for those that have heart, respiratory (breathing) problems or other medical conditions. Snow shovelling strenuous and can cause an onset of heart or respiratory problems.

Always be alert for signs of frostbite and hypothermia

As a reminder, please check in on neighbours who may be at risk during extreme cold weather.