“Coldest Night” Grimsby raises $40K

By Tristan Marks

For NewsNow

The YWCA held their 4th annual Coldest Night of the Year event in Grimsby on Saturday Feb. 23, raising more than $40,000 to benefit West Niagara Affordable Housing.

Participants went on 10km, 5km and 2 km walks in the cold of the night to raise money for those in need of transitional housing. After the walk, participants returned to take part in a chili cook-off.

About 175 walkers and volunteers came together to make the night a success.

Katie Ritchie, who walked and represented the lead sponsor of the evening, Phelps Homes, said it’s important to help people get out of the cold and into homes.

“We are truly motivated to see this event grow and we’re hoping this event will grow and more people will catch on,” she said.

“I want to help those that need transitional homes and to get there we need to walk, we need to raise money and we need to get ourselves in their shoes to see what it’s like being out there in the cold.”

The YWCA’s event director Arienne Good said the night was a great success.

“We were once again amazed by the way all communities across West Niagara came together for Coldest Night Of The Year. The kindness and generosity of our walkers and their sponsors is truly humbling and we couldn’t be more grateful,” she said.

“The funds we raised benefit the more than 20 kids and their parents who are currently staying in our program and will help them find permanent housing and a place to call home. Thank you, West Niagara.”