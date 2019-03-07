OPINION: Well, that didn’t take long

First day of weekend closures sees Beamsville mom

rerouted to St. Catharines General for third birth

Dear Editor,

If Hamilton Health Sciences CEO Rob McIsaac believes the weekend closure of the OB ward is not a big deal and won’t affect too many moms.

Well, I was the first to suffer the shortage and mismanagement of nurses and staff.

As arranged by HHS for moms in labour to be directed to McMaster, my husband and I prepared ourselves to go to the St. Catharines General instead.

And just our luck, Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m., my labour pains began and prompted us to swift action. By the time we dropped our children off with family in St. Catharines at 5:30 pm, our beautiful baby was born at 8:02 p.m. by a tremendous health care team at the St. Catharines General. We knew the distance to McMaster would not be feasible.

We sacrificed my doctor not being permitted to be called in for my labour and all my children not being born at the same hospital, which we know and love (and they point out every time we drive past).

It worked out great in the end thanks to a great experience at the Niagara Health System, a dedicated staff and a gorgeous facility but it didn’t come without a degree of stress and anxiety.

For Mr. McIsaac, yes, babies are born on the weekend.

We don’t have a choice in that.

Julie Hunt

Beamsville