Enough is enough for Beamsville truck traffic

Another close call with trucks popping up on downtown Beamsville curbs has pushed Lincoln Council to immediately move to take on the worsening truck traffic issue.

Council passed an extensive motion Monday night which cites all the ongoing issues and puts several new measures in motion, said Mayor Sandra Easton.

“We can no longer sit back,” said Easton, noting a youngster had to grabbed by the scruff of his collar last week to be “pulled out of harm’s way” when a transport truck popped up on the sidewalk when rounding the corner at Mountain and King Street.

What has escalated the issue, said Easton, is trucks avoiding the QEW weigh station.

“The capacity of the Town to accept more truck traffic because they want to use us as as thruway has to be curbed. They have no business to do here,” said Easton.

Immediate work has started, with a report expected in June, to assess what organization will take on a new surveillance detail in Lincoln, and their availability.

“Yes, this is new cost, but it’s part of our responsibility,” said Easton.

Coun. Lynn Timmers agreed. “Waiting for years for a north/south truck route with no development in sight is not enough. Trucks that are perhaps avoiding the weigh stations by taking short cuts have got to be monitored and managed better,” said Timmers.