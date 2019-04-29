Late flurry lifts boy to hockey pool win

He did it all himself.

His mom said so.

Benjamin Roller became the youngest winner of NewsNow’s Hat Trick Hockey Pool with a late flurry in the last week to give him a two-point win – with 1.537 points – over second place finisher Jeff Visentin, 1,535 points. Cory Van Roon took third, 1,522 points.

“He did all his own picks, said Benjamin’s mom, Kristy. “His big brother tried to give him some advice, but he said, ‘no, I like this guy’.”

Key to Benjamin’s win was a six-point final week from his favourite player on his favourite team, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov.

With his win, Benjamin (and his parents) had a choice to take a trip for two to a playoff game, or $1,500 in cash, courtesy of Grand Prize sponsor Grimsby Ford.

Wanting to get a Nerf gun, he took the cash.

Visentin and Van Roon both get gift certificates for Giant Tiger Grimsby for $200 and $50 respectively.