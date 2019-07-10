Grimsby council greenlights bio civil suit

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

After a closed session debate Monday night, Grimsby council has opted to proceed with a civil action against some of those involved Grimsby Energy’s biodigester project.

The project, which went massively over its initial $3.5 million budget to exceed $15 million in costs before it got running, has had a long and painful history of problems from the outset.

In a recorded vote of 7-2, council agreed to proceed with litigation, according to the Town’s website.

Voting in favour of proceeding were Mayor Jeff Jordan, Councillors Dorothy Bothwell, John Dunstall, Lianne Vardy, Reg Freake, Dave Kadwell and Randy Vaine.

The two councillors voting against proceeding with litigation were Kevin Ritchie and Dave Sharpe.

Council has deliberated over the ongoing issues regarding its hydro companies since shortly after the newly elected slate took over last officially in December. Shortly after gaining access to records and the small amount meeting minutes available, regular reports have been part of public meetings ever since.

The decision to litigate was taken after extensive research and opinion sought from forensic accountants and lawyers was reviewed over several meetings. More information on this litigation will be published as it becomes public.