Lincoln Rotary donates $100,000 to Cave Springs Camp

The Rotary Club of Lincoln made its largest, one-time donation to date Saturday – A $100,000 contribution to Cave Springs Camp and its Legacy Hall Project

Lincoln Rotarians, their executive and members of the Lamplighters cast met with representatives of the Cave Springs’ board of directors and the Legacy Hall fundraising team at the Cave Springs Camp in Beamsville for the presentation.

Past Rotary President Sue Foster said that the organization is also calling for a $25,000 matching donation from the community.

“This is the largest one time donation the club has made to any organization,” Foster said.

“We believe in the direction that the camp is making in taking it to a four-season operation and supporting youth leadership and development all year round.”

The community challenge aspect is intended not only to bring in more financial support for the project but to generate more awareness in general, Foster added.

“Initiating the matching donation challenge to the community is to also help raise awareness of this project and get the community involved in supporting the camp,” Foster said/

Cave Springs Camp has been offering quality summer camp programs and spring and fall educational programming to school-aged children since 1951.

The construction of the brand new Legacy Hall facility will expand the camp to a year-round operation.