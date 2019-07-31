Missing Persons – Missing 46 year old Male – Assistance Requested

Update 1 July 30, 2019

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is continuing their search for missing person, David Martens (46 years old) of Grimsby. The NRPS and Martens’ family remain concerned for his welfare.

Detectives from the 8 District (Grimsby) office of the NRPS have been able to track Martens last known whereabouts to the area of the Beacon Harbour and the kayak rental area. He was in that area on July 27, 2019, at approximately 3:00PM. His 2014 silver 4D Mazda 6 has been located at the Beacon.

Detectives have reason to believe that Martens may have rented a watercraft (possibly a kayak or a paddle board).

The NRPS Marine Underwater Search and Recovery Unit have been working with the Canadian Coast Guard conducting on water searches. That search has included the use of vessels, planes, helicopters and underwater sonar.

Uniform personnel are also conducting shoreline searches in the area.

Weather and water conditions (currents and wave action) have been predominantly northerly since the time Martens went missing. As such members of the public in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) of Lake Ontario are being asked to be aware of any unoccupied kayaks or paddle boards near shore or on the shoreline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111 extension 5400.

Original Release July 29, 2019

The Niagara Regional Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person, David Martens.

Martens is a 46 year old male described as being 5’8″, approximately 168 lbs, with blue eyes and short, brown hair. Please see the attached picture of Martens for further detail. He was last seen wearing a grey “Oakley” T-shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Martens was last observed at the Beacon Hotel Kayak Rental area, located at 2793 Beacon Blvd, Jordan Station approximately 3 p.m. on July 27, 2019.

If you have any information pertaining to Marten’s whereabouts please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905)688-4111.