Summer Street Party takes over Grimsby Saturday – JULY 17!!!

Music, food and a great time are on the menu this Saturday evening – Aug. 17 – in downtown Grimsby as the 2nd Annual Summer Street Party takes over downtown.

With great results, the event stepped into a void created years ago when Grimsby’s Festival at The Forty vacated its third week of August spot.

This year, headliner Tebey will take to the stage, along with opening acts, Country Junkies and Dan The Music Man, the event will also have exotic cars, bouncy castles, Disney princesses and special characters – Trolls and Paw Patrol – as well as Fluffy the Clown, magicians, and face painting.

“We’ve also had a big response to the car show, so we’re going to have a lot more come out than we had last year,” said event organizer Serina Carbone of Homes By DeSantis.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Forty Public House will operate a ticketed patio as part of the event, call 905-309-4040.

This year, proceeds from the event will be split among West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation, Grimsby Benevolent Fund, Gillian’s Place and Habitat For Humanity. Carbone noted the event is free for all, but donation boxes will be set up.

“We are still looking for sponsors and donations for the event so we can raise more than last year,” she said, adding $100,000 was raised with last year’s event.