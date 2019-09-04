West Lincoln stalwart, Dave Willis, dead at 74

Dave Willis of Smithville passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

Willis was a mainstay with groups and events in West Lincoln and Smithville for decades.

He was the charter chairman of the new West Lincoln Kiwanis Club and long-time chair of the Smithville Santa Claus Parade, just to name a couple of his exploits.

Visitation will be hosted at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church, 290 Main Street East., Grimsby this Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service

will take place at the church on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.