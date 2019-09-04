NewsNow E-Edition August 15 2019

West Lincoln stalwart, Dave Willis, dead at 74

Dave Willis, left, accepting the Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor Awards ribbon in May 2019

Dave Willis of Smithville passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

Willis was a mainstay with groups and events in West Lincoln and Smithville for decades.

He was the charter chairman of the new West Lincoln Kiwanis Club and long-time chair of the Smithville Santa Claus Parade, just to name a couple of his exploits.

Visitation will be hosted at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church, 290 Main Street East., Grimsby this Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service
will take place at the church on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

