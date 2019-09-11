WLMH rebuild inches closer

The provincial government has stated and restated it will continue to press Hamilton Health Sciences to moving on the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild.

Tuesday, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) created a “line in the sand”, says Tony Joosse, co-chair of the WLMH Action Committee, by outlining the timing and process for RFQ (Requests For Qualifying) and RFP (Request For Proposals) in a public document.

“Anyone in Niagara West should be very happy today,” said Joosse.

“What is outlined there is not only official timeline dates for planning of the project but it projects to something in the area of a 2022 shovel in the ground. It does not state that. It is not that style of document, but the timeline fits.”

As well, Joosse noted the ballpark budget projected for the WLMH rebuild is “less than $200 million”.

The IO document notes WLMH will have a Spring 2021 RFP deadline and a Winter 2021 RFQ deadline.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff said the details are great news for his constituents.

“The mayors, councillors and communities have been asking for timelines for a long time and I have addressed timelines in every conversation I’ve had with the ministry. This shows the project is moving forward and is being taken seriously,” said Oosterhoff. “This is good news for Niagara West.”