Lions Food Drive nets 30,000 lbs of donations for CCWN food bank

By Tristan Marks

For NewsNow

Beamsville and District Lions’ Food Drive met and exceeded its 30,000-lb goal Saturday.

Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) were the beneficiary of the work of dozens.

Thanks to the generosity of Lincoln’s citizens, the Lions and CCWN gathered over their goal of 30,000 lbs of non-perishable food donations to be sorted at the Lincoln Centre in Beamsville.

A long conveyor belt snaked it’s way from the front of the community centre where bulkier boxes were sorted into their own containers, through the auditorium where volunteers sorted donations via product category, and back out to the rear of the building where the donations were packaged up to be weighed for the food bank.

The Lions were joined by volunteers from the Knights of Columbus, town council and a host of individuals.

“We were confident in the support that Lincoln residents would provide, but I must say, we did allow a sigh of relief and yip of joy to escape when the numbers fell in support of this target,” said CCWN executive director Carol Fuhrer. “An event of such scope cannot be achieved without benevolence, sweat equity, gifts of service and goods, talents, skills, personal referrals and connections as well as the heart of so many people that I really can’t put a number to it.”

Fuhrer added that, for anyone hoping to continue to be involved in the community, the Beamsville and District Lions Club, “may be just what (they) are looking for.”

CCWN is a charitable, non-profit organization that has been serving the communities of Lincoln and surrounding communities since 1967. They are volunteer-driven and rely heavily on the community for donations.