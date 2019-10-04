Celebrate Grimsby-born director Del Lord’s birthday this weekend

Come celebrate the life of the Grimsby-born director of the Three Stooges, Del Lord this Friday and Sunday. The Grimsby Public Library, the Grimsby Public Art Gallery and the Grimsby Historical Society have come together to organize two events to make Lord’s 125th birthday.

First, come join the public library on Friday, Oct. 4 for an entertaining evening to celebrate Del Lord’s 125th birthday, which includes stand-up comedy, Del Lord’s best shorts, and a beer and wine cash bar served by Station 1. Comedian Joe Botelho will be the Master of Ceremonies. The event will be held at the Grimsby Public Library on 18 Carnegie Lane, Grimsby from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available the door or online at Eventbrite.ca. This event is only open to those aged 19 and older.

Then, on Sunday Oct. 6 The Studio at 18 Carnegie Lane will host Del Lord historian Shawn A. Roy’s talk ‘Del Lord: Grimsby to Hollywood’ at 2p.m. Attend the talk for a further look at the life of Del Lord and his influence on movie making. During his decades long career, Del worked with Buster Keaton, Bing Crosby, and even another famous Grimsby connection. Shawn’s talk will guide the audience through Del’s life, his career, and his impact on cinema, using video clips, historical documents and images. Seat are limited, so reserve quickly by visiting the Library or by calling 905-945-5142.

Del Lord was born in Grimsby on October 7, 1894 on Elm Tree Road. He was instrumental in the early development of the Hollywood movie industry at the side of fellow Canadian Mack Sennett. Best known for directing the Three Stooges, he had a long and varied career that featured pioneering comedies and cinematic innovations. His career crossed from silent to sound cinema.