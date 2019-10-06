Canines for Compassion a success

The Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers hosted its seventh annual Canines for Compassion Walk on Saturday to raise funds and awareness for their many programs.

More than 100 dogs of all breeds and sizes were registered to walk along side their humans for the event. Participants walked from the Lincoln Plaza to Great Lakes Christian Highschool and back. Afterwards, Smoke & Moonshine provided a free BBQ.

Although the final count of funds raised was had not been calculated at press time, Rose Cottage executive director Sherry Cain estimated that they reached their goal of $10,000.

“We would like to thank all those who supported our annual event through the many sponsors, pledges and volunteers,” she said. “The wonderful weather and participants made the event a great success!”