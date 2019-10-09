Grimsby boxer hosts fundraiser for MS Society

Grimsby boxer ‘Wild One’ Kelly Wilson is hosting a “Bingo for Boxing” fundraiser event at the Beamsville Legion on Saturday Oct. 2. The event is part of Wilson’s participation in the Pearl Gloves Charity Boxing event. All the money raised at the bingo night benefits the MS Society (Niagara Peninsula Chapter of Hope), Hotel Dieu Shaver, and Power Cord in Niagara’s Fight Against MS through Pearl Gloves.

Wilson, who is also an early childhood educator at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby, said the fight against MS is personal for her.

“My dad had MS, that’s why I’m doing this,” she said. “He passed away in the summer of 2018.”

She said she first saw a Pearl Gloves fight in 2017, and “was hooked” since then. After her father passed away, Wilson trained hard to be among the fighters chosen for this year’s roster.

“My focus has been pearl gloves,” she said. “It really helped me through the grieving process.”

To participate in the bingo event email Wilson at kelly_anne_28@hotmail.com or contact her on Facebook by looking up her name, Kelly-Anne Wilson. Tickets are also available at the door. The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight and includes prizes, food and a cash bar.

Tickets to the Pearl Gloves Boxing event on Nov. 29 are sold out, but folks can still donate to fight MS by visiting pearlgloves.ca.