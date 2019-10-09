Hat Trick’s Early Bird deadline this Saturday

While the volume has been turned up on the grand prize for this year’s Hat Trick Hockey contest, four Leaf vs Bruins tickets will be up for grabs this Saturday.

“The early bird is always enticing and a Bruins game on a Saturday night, next week actually (Oct. 19) is a huge draw,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

“You cannot go wrong with an Original 6 match up.”

All entrants whose submissions are in NewsNow’s 1 Mountain Street in Grimsby office by 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12 are eligible for the tickets. The prize is sponsored by Dr. Ches MacNeil.

In addition to the Early Bird, all entrants can win a huge series of prizes given out weekly throughout the hockey season.

“The beauty of that is you can be in 817th place and win a great prize,” said Williscraft.

“We have a great roster of sponsors for this year’s contest.”

Giant Tiger Grimsby is once again sponsoring the second and third place prizes of $250 and $50 gift certificates respectively.

On a weekly basis entrants can win random prizes: $10 gift certificates for Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits, Tim Hortons Grimsby, Cole’s Florist and Canadian Tire Grimsby. As well there are weekly prizes for two, 60-minute massages courtesy of Ontario College (at Fruitland/South Service Rd.); a large, three-item pizza, courtesy of Amici’s Pizza in Grimsby, and; a Grimsby Peach Kings Prize Pack, complete with four tickets to a home game with a coupon for drinks and snacks, courtesy of the Grimsby Peach Kings Jr. C Hockey Club.

The final deadline for contest entries is Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.

All entries must be in NewsNow’s office by that time.

“There is a mailslot in the front door, so entries can be submitted any time of day or night. Entries can be mailed, but it is not recommended. Even mail entries must be in the office October 21,” said Williscraft.