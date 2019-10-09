Torch passes for Smithville Santa Claus Parade

The Smithville Santa Claus Parade will live on, thanks to Kim Fisher, who has taken up the legacy of her late father, Dave Willis, who served as the parade committee’s president for decades.

This year’s parade has been set for Saturday, Nov. 30 this year and all parade goers have been asked to wear red and green in Willis’ memory.

Fisher will also be running a BBQ fundraiser for the parade at the Smithville Foodland on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be available in return for donations to the parade fund.

For any inquiries, contact Kim Fisher at kfisher13@cogeco.ca or 905-537-2405.