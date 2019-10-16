Accident sends motorcyclist to hospital

A car/motorcyle accident at Silver Street/Krick Road has sent the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Monday night, Oct. 14, at about 7:30 p.m., police, fire and emergency services responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Silver Street and Krick Road in West Lincoln.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda Civic was being driven by a 50-year-old male from Pelham, eastbound on Silver Street at the intersection of Krick Road.

At the same time a Yamaha off-road motorcycle was being operated by a 26-year-old Hamilton male northbound on Krick Road.

The motorcycle and car collided within the intersection.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The rider was airlifted to an out of town hospital.

The occupants of the Honda did not suffer any physical injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.