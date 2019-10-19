Lincoln to host cannabis open houses

The Town of Lincoln is hosting a series of open houses to gather input on pending municipal cannabis production Official Plan and bylaw changes.

The first meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m. in town hall’s council chambers at 4800 South Service Road in Beamsville.

The second meeting is the next evening, Oct. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lincoln Centre, 4361 Central Avenue in Beamsville. A third meeting is set for Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The potential adjustments in play include everything from setbacks to fencing requirements to possible qualifying criteria such as “mitigation measures to reduce” impacts to surrounding sensitive land uses.