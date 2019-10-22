40 at the Forty event connects donors with charities

Eighteen Grimsby charities have been named recipients of more than $130,000 in grants and endowments from the Grimsby Fund.

The fund is managed under the umbrella of the Niagara Community Foundation, the Niagara Community Foundation grant program and donor directed funds.

This year, the Grimsby Fund kickstarted a “made-in-Grimsby” charity event called 40 at the Forty.

Directly connecting philanthropists with charities, the volunteer group hosted four casual evening events throughout the year, inviting 40 guests to come and listen to the stories and case for support from three different Grimsby charities. The event granted $12,000 to local charities providing them with a much needed boost.

“40 at the Forty was an amazing evening. It was a great opportunity for us to connect with Niagara Community Foundation supporters directly and put a ‘face’ to our charity,” said Grimsby Life Centre executive director Lisa Heuving, recipient of one of the 40 at the Forty grants.

“These types of opportunities are precious to small organizations like ours and we are so grateful to the Grimsby Fund committee for providing, meaningful connections for us and for our donors.”

Other recipients from 2019’s 40 at the Forty events include Big Brothers Big Sisters, FORT, GAMRU, Gillian’s Place, the Grimsby Wet Lands, Grimsby Museum, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Nelles Manor Heritage Home, Strive Niagara, and the West Niagara Mental Health Initiative.

Grimsby residents are encouraged to connect with the Grimsby Fund committee, a dedicated group of Grimsby volunteers committed to connecting the generosity of residents in Grimsby to the charities and causes making a direct impact in our community.

The next 40 at the Forty event will be held in spring 2020.

Please contact Suzanne Veenstra, community fund & foundation associate to put your name on the invitation list by emailing Suzanne.veenstra@ niagaracommunityfoundation.org .

Created in 2000, the Niagara Community Foundation has raised more than $50 million and has granted in excess of $12.6 million to charities working in the arts, heritage, environment, social services, health, education and community development sectors across Niagara.

The Grimsby Public Art Gallery and Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers were also recipients of grants given by the Niagara Community Foundation during this year.

Fall grants are still to be distributed by the Foundation. Donors gave over $100,000 to Grimsby charities in 2019 alone.