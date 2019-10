The Lincoln Museum is asking people to sharpen up on their fangs and their Halloween knowledge for a Halloween Trivia Night event on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Participants will test their knowledge of all things related to All Hallows Eve, including historical facts, local lore and popular culture.

Tickets cost $10 per person. The event is for ages 19 and up only.

For more information visit the Lincoln Museum in person or call them at 905-563-2799.