Compost for GBF

From Oct. 21-26, West Niagara residents can take home compost for their gardening needs by supporting the Grimsby Benevolent Fund (GBF).

The Niagara Region will be giving out up to three bags of compost per vehicle to West Niagara residents at the Niagara Road 12 Landfill on Concession Rd. 7 in West Lincoln during regular business hours, while supplies last.

In exchange for the compost, residents are required to donate non-perishable food items or cash in support of GBF to help those in the community who need assistance.

Each bag of compost is 20L in size.