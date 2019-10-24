Breakfast crowd hears Jordan’s plan for future

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Everything went off without a hitch – save one – at Jeff Jordan’s initial Mayor’s Breakfast last Wednesday.

The event, hosted by Grimsby Economic Development Advisory Committee at the Casablanca Inn, drew a large crowd, which took in presentations by Jordan as well as Coun. Dave Kadwell, who is also chair of GEDAC.

Everything went well, except….

“Unfortunately, the question and answer portion of the program was overlooked. However, you are welcome to submit your questions or concerns to the following email jjordan@grimsby.ca or to Councillor Kadwell at dkadwell@grimsby.ca,” noted Jordan in statement issued Monday.

“I assure you that every effort will be made to have them addressed. My sincere apologies for the oversight.”

In his address, Jordan said council will not be complacent after receiving accolades – being named by Maclean’s Magazine as the #2 community in Canada.

“This council welcomes change,” said Jordan, but followed that by adding, “Community building must begin with a sound strategy.”

For that reason, council has recently launched a “strategic priority setting process.”

With several key issues on the burner, one overrides all at this point, he said.

“We all share a common goal, a new hospital,” said Jordan.