GHS 2020 calendar features 100 years of Grimsby

Grimsby Historical Society (GHS) have their 2020 calendar now available.

The 2020 calendar includes 14 vintage photographs from the GHS collection featuring Grimsby parades, festivals and events.

Photos featured in the calendar share memories from the early 1900s to the 2000s – spanning over 100 years of Grimsby history.

Calendars cost $10 and the proceeds go towards funding the nonprofit GHS Archives.

Order online by visiting grimsbyhistoricalsociety.com or purchase them from the GHS Archives directly during its regular hours, Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.

Calendars are also available at the Grimsby Museum. Contact the GHS at 905-309-0796 for more info.