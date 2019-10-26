NewsNow E-Edition October 24 2019

GHS 2020 calendar features 100 years of Grimsby

Front page of the Calendar.
This is a look east on Main Street West in Grimsby. Where Smith’s Restaurant is is now The Dutch Shop. The grey brick at Star Dry Cleaners is still visible framing the cafe was most recently.

Grimsby Historical Society (GHS) have their 2020 calendar now available.

The 2020 calendar includes 14 vintage photographs from the GHS collection featuring Grimsby parades, festivals and events.

Photos featured in the calendar share memories from the early 1900s to the 2000s – spanning over 100 years of Grimsby history.

Calendars cost $10 and the proceeds go towards funding the nonprofit GHS Archives.

Order online by visiting grimsbyhistoricalsociety.com or purchase them from the GHS Archives directly during its regular hours, Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.

Calendars are also available at the Grimsby Museum. Contact the GHS at 905-309-0796 for more info.

