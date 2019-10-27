Niagara Children’s Business Fair Nov. 9

These kids mean business. Come out to the first ever Niagara Children’s Business Fair at the Ball’s Falls Centre for Conservation on Nov. 9.

The market is like none other. Every vendor is between the ages of six and 14 years old, selling their self-created products and services.

The fair is open for business between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s a cash only event, but parking and admission are free.

School-safe snacks will be accepted at the door for donation to Community Crew which organizes region-wide school lunch programs.

This event was the brainchild of two local volunteers: Jessica Estabrooks and Cathy Bouwers. They created it as a way for kids to develop business skills in a safe, supportive and rewarding environment.

In preparation for the fair, kidpreneurs learned business basics from mentoring entrepreneurs from the Niagara community.

“We are thrilled to provide this unique opportunity for kids in Niagara,” said Estabrooks.

“Being a vendor at the Fair gives these kidpreneurs an immersive experience, creating their own business while receiving advice and support along the way.”

For more information, contact Estabrooks at 905-941-0050, Bouwers at 905-380-4829, or email: niagarakidpreneur@gmail.com