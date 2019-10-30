Hexo Corp. closes Durham Road grow

By Mike Williscraft

For NewsNow

Staff and municipal officials alike were shocked last Thursday when Hexo Corp. announced it was closing it cannabis grow operation in Lincoln.

The greenhouse – at the South Service Road and Durham Road – employed about 100.

Some staff called the NewsNow office immediately after being informed.

“We all knew there would be changes after the takeover last spring, but nobody saw a closure coming,” said one former employee.

In May, Hexo purchased both Up Cannabis – the Lincoln operation – and Newstrike Brands in Brantford for a reported $260 million.

Lincoln CAO Mike Kirkopoulos said staff have reached out to offer support to laid off workers.

“While we recognize that any corporation can make a decision to layoff staff and implement cost-cutting initiatives, our thoughts are with the workers that today lost their jobs,” said Kirkopoulos.

“I have asked staff to reach out to Hexo to see if there is anything the municipality can do to help transition the people that lost their jobs today, including putting them in touch with other local employers for job opportunities.”

Both the Beamsville and Brantford greenhouses were in full production.