CLEO event for frontline community workers Nov. 8

The Community Legal Education Ontario (CLEO) organization will run a special workshop at the Grimsby Library at 18 Carnegie Lane on Nov. 8 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This workshop, ‘Helping people with their legal problems,’ is geared towards frontline community workers, including: social workers; employment, settlement and housing workers; healthcare professionals and library staff.

During the event’s, participants will learn how to help their clients with legal issues and will cover the following topics:

How to identify if there is a legal aspect to a client’s problem.

Where to find accurate and reliable sources of legal information.

Explain the difference between legal information and legal advice.

How to make good referrals when your clients need legal advice.

Participants must pre-register by visiting Eventbrite.ca and are asked to bring a charged laptop or tablet to the workshop.

Since 1974, CLEO has developed clear, accurate, and practical legal rights education and information to help people understand and exercise their legal rights. Their work focuses on providing information to people who face barriers to accessing the justice system, including income, disability, literacy, and language. As a community legal clinic and part of Ontario’s legal aid system, they work in partnership with other legal clinics and community organizations across the province.