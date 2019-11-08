Rittenhouse Rd. to get sidewalks in upgrade

Vineland residents living near Rittenhouse Rd. will soon be able to walk with confidence in their safety.

Lincoln unveiled its plan to upgrade Rittenhouse from King St. to Victoria Ave to a full urban road standard. The planned road improvements will include storm sewers, new road base, and paving with concrete curb and gutters, concrete sidewalks and street lighting upgrades.

Lincoln’s manager of technical services, Walter Neubauer said that safety was “the number one driver” behind the project.

“A lot of people are concerned about safety along this road,” he said.

With all the improvements, Neubauer said that the new Rittenhouse Rd. will have speed reduction “built into its design.”

As an example, the intersection between Rittenhouse Rd. and Sunset Ln./Glendale Ave. will have raised crosswalks and “strategically-reduced width” around right turn.

“We want people to see that people live here and slow down,” said Neubauer.

Rod Nash, a resident from the adjacent Cherry Hill neighbourhood said he was pleased the road will have a sidewalk soon, as it does not have one currently.

“Now we can actually walk along the road instead of having to drive into town,” said Nash.

In addition to the safety upgrades, the Rittenhouse Rd. project will fill in the drainage ditches and replace them with storm sewer infrastructure.

Neubauer said his department aims to tender the project to council in January should they receive budget approval and “if everything goes well” construction could begin as early as April 2020.