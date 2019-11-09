Air Cadets honour fallen veterans

By Flight Sgt. Harmony Deslauriers

Local Air Cadets of the 62 Phantom Grimsby Air Cadet Squadron have spent the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day serving their community by selling poppies and practicing for their presentation of an 18-hour vigil at the Grimsby Cenotaph.

These activities have been communicated as part of Operation “Lest We Forget” in an effort to support the Legion and raise community awareness about the military efforts of Canada.

This is not only the busiest part of the training year for these cadets but would not be possible without support from the community and their supervisors and support staff for these events, Civilian Volunteer (CV) Nigel Biggs and Captain Christopher Boyle, CD.

Flight Corporal (Fcpl) Michael Gore, an active member of the squadron and a participant in this year’s vigil, spoke about the effort.

“I think it is our way of giving back as well as it lets the community know who we support and represent,” said Fcpl Gore.

These events also speak to the cadets on a personal level. Warrant Officer Second Class (WO2) Abby Lampman who plays a significant role as an organizer and staff cadet said, “I do it for my great grandfather who was a prisoner of war and my brother who is currently in the Canadian Forces.”

“When I participated for the first time four years ago, I didn’t understand the significance, but I do now,” added WO2 Lampman.

From 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 to the end of the Grimsby Remembrance Day ceremonies, cadets will be standing guard around the Cenotaph to pay their respects for veterans’ past and present.

Other members of the squadron, including the military and pipe and drum band along with a colour party, will also be participating in the community service.